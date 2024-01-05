Should Value Investors Buy Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Omnicom Group (OMC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for OMC is its P/B ratio of 4.45. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. OMC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 11.27. Over the past 12 months, OMC's P/B has been as high as 5.32 and as low as 3.79, with a median of 4.59.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OMC has a P/CF ratio of 10.54. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.78. Over the past year, OMC's P/CF has been as high as 12.48 and as low as 8.98, with a median of 11.24.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Omnicom Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OMC is an impressive value stock right now.

