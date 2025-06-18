Should Value Investors Buy Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Old Second Bancorp (OSBC). OSBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.39, which compares to its industry's average of 10.16. Over the past 52 weeks, OSBC's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.39 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 8.81.

Investors should also recognize that OSBC has a P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. OSBC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.94. OSBC's P/B has been as high as 1.30 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.15, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that OSBC has a P/CF ratio of 8.06. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.17. OSBC's P/CF has been as high as 9.42 and as low as 6.47, with a median of 8.08, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Old Second Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OSBC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.