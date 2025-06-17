Should Value Investors Buy OI Glass (OI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is OI Glass (OI). OI is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.64 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.94. Over the last 12 months, OI's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.36 and as low as 5.39, with a median of 7.76.

We also note that OI holds a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.25. Over the last 12 months, OI's PEG has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.90.

We should also highlight that OI has a P/B ratio of 1.68. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. OI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.99. Over the past year, OI's P/B has been as high as 1.74 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.34.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OI has a P/S ratio of 0.33. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.4.

Finally, we should also recognize that OI has a P/CF ratio of 7.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.30. Over the past year, OI's P/CF has been as high as 25.52 and as low as 4.02, with a median of 7.30.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that OI Glass is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

