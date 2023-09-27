Should Value Investors Buy OI Glass (OI) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is OI Glass (OI). OI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.32 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.97. OI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 5.29, with a median of 7.45, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that OI holds a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.53. OI's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 1.16, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OI's P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Within the past 52 weeks, OI's P/B has been as high as 2.38 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 1.76.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OI has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.45.

Finally, investors should note that OI has a P/CF ratio of 2.66. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 2.95. OI's P/CF has been as high as 3.60 and as low as 1.91, with a median of 2.92, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that OI Glass is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

