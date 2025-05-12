Should Value Investors Buy The ODP Corporation (ODP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is The ODP Corporation (ODP). ODP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.74 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.09. ODP's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.47 and as low as 3.36, with a median of 5.29, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that ODP has a P/CF ratio of 4.38. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ODP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.69. ODP's P/CF has been as high as 18.42 and as low as 3.43, with a median of 9.41, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The ODP Corporation's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ODP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

