Should Value Investors Buy Novartis (NVS) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Novartis (NVS). NVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.53. Over the past 52 weeks, NVS's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.08 and as low as 11.53, with a median of 13.17.

We should also highlight that NVS has a P/B ratio of 5.87. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.37. NVS's P/B has been as high as 6.28 and as low as 4.50, with a median of 5.30, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that NVS has a P/CF ratio of 11.19. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 21.33. NVS's P/CF has been as high as 12.71 and as low as 8.28, with a median of 10.90, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Novartis's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NVS is an impressive value stock right now.

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

