Should Value Investors Buy Northwest Natural (NWN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Northwest Natural (NWN). NWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.51, which compares to its industry's average of 16.24. Over the last 12 months, NWN's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.96 and as low as 12.49, with a median of 14.41.

Another notable valuation metric for NWN is its P/B ratio of 1.19. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.28. NWN's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.10, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NWN has a P/S ratio of 1.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.55.

Finally, our model also underscores that NWN has a P/CF ratio of 7.45. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.38. Over the past 52 weeks, NWN's P/CF has been as high as 7.51 and as low as 5.76, with a median of 6.48.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Northwest Natural's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NWN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN)

