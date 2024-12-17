Should Value Investors Buy Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB). NECB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.13, which compares to its industry's average of 12.13. NECB's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.12 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 6.93, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for NECB is its P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.36. Over the past year, NECB's P/B has been as high as 1.41 and as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.89.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NECB has a P/CF ratio of 7.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NECB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 25.67. Within the past 12 months, NECB's P/CF has been as high as 8.35 and as low as 4.12, with a median of 5.37.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Northeast Community Bancorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NECB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

