Should Value Investors Buy Nordstrom (JWN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Nordstrom (JWN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.41, which compares to its industry's average of 17.12. JWN's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.36 and as low as 6.56, with a median of 10.55, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for JWN is its P/B ratio of 3.72. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.66. Over the past 12 months, JWN's P/B has been as high as 4.65 and as low as 2.91, with a median of 3.86.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. JWN has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.48.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nordstrom is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JWN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

