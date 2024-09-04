Should Value Investors Buy Nordstrom (JWN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Nordstrom (JWN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.55. Over the past year, JWN's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.36 and as low as 6.56, with a median of 10.01.

Investors should also recognize that JWN has a P/B ratio of 3.86. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.73. Within the past 52 weeks, JWN's P/B has been as high as 4.65 and as low as 2.91, with a median of 3.80.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. JWN has a P/S ratio of 0.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.51.

Finally, investors should note that JWN has a P/CF ratio of 5.71. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.60. JWN's P/CF has been as high as 6.36 and as low as 2.45, with a median of 3.44, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Nordstrom is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JWN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

