Should Value Investors Buy Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.60. Over the past 52 weeks, NOMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.54 and as low as 7.79, with a median of 8.91.

We should also highlight that NOMD has a P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.97. Over the past year, NOMD's P/B has been as high as 1.16 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NOMD has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.95.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NOMD has a P/CF ratio of 7.70. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NOMD's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.61. Within the past 12 months, NOMD's P/CF has been as high as 9.96 and as low as 7.09, with a median of 8.79.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Nomad Foods Limited's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOMD is an impressive value stock right now.

