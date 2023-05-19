Should Value Investors Buy Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD). NOMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.91, which compares to its industry's average of 18.05. Over the last 12 months, NOMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.48 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 9.46.

We should also highlight that NOMD has a P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.13. NOMD's P/B has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.13, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that NOMD has a P/CF ratio of 9.09. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.41. Over the past 52 weeks, NOMD's P/CF has been as high as 12.21 and as low as 6.46, with a median of 8.93.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Nomad Foods Limited's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOMD is an impressive value stock right now.

