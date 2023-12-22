Should Value Investors Buy NN Group (NNGRY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is NN Group (NNGRY). NNGRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.28. Over the last 12 months, NNGRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.33 and as low as 4.20, with a median of 7.94.

We also note that NNGRY holds a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NNGRY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.69. Over the past 52 weeks, NNGRY's PEG has been as high as 4.67 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.37.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that NN Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NNGRY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

