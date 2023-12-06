Should Value Investors Buy NN Group (NNGRY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

NN Group (NNGRY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NNGRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.76, which compares to its industry's average of 7.04. Over the last 12 months, NNGRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.33 and as low as 4.20, with a median of 8.02.

NNGRY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.37. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NNGRY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.67. NNGRY's PEG has been as high as 4.67 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.37, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that NNGRY has a P/B ratio of 0.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.66. Within the past 52 weeks, NNGRY's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.56.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in NN Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NNGRY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

