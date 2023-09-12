Should Value Investors Buy NN Group (NNGRY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is NN Group (NNGRY). NNGRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We also note that NNGRY holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NNGRY's industry has an average PEG of 0.63 right now. NNGRY's PEG has been as high as 5.13 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 4.10, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NNGRY's P/B ratio of 0.57. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NNGRY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.59. Over the past year, NNGRY's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.56.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that NN Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NNGRY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (NNGRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.