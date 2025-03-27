Should Value Investors Buy Newmark Group (NMRK) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Newmark Group (NMRK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NMRK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.50, which compares to its industry's average of 15.76. Over the last 12 months, NMRK's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.04 and as low as 7.93, with a median of 9.61.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NMRK has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.23.

Finally, investors should note that NMRK has a P/CF ratio of 8.97. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NMRK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.05. Over the past year, NMRK's P/CF has been as high as 12.61 and as low as 5, with a median of 9.22.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Newmark Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NMRK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.