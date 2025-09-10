Should Value Investors Buy NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

NCS Multistage (NCSM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NCSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.34 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.40. Over the past 52 weeks, NCSM's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.10 and as low as 7.39, with a median of 11.57.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NCSM's P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.92. Over the past year, NCSM's P/B has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.62.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NCSM has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.73.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in NCS Multistage's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NCSM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM)

