Should Value Investors Buy Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM). NMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 2.75 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.57. Over the past 52 weeks, NMM's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.06 and as low as 1.61, with a median of 2.80.

Another notable valuation metric for NMM is its P/B ratio of 0.57. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.13. Over the past year, NMM's P/B has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.09, with a median of 0.15.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NMM has a P/CF ratio of 2.24. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.47. Over the past 52 weeks, NMM's P/CF has been as high as 352.53 and as low as -142.45, with a median of -6.08.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Navios Maritime Partners LP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NMM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.