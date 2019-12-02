Should Value Investors Buy Navient (NAVI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Navient (NAVI). NAVI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.87. NAVI's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.98 and as low as 4.19, with a median of 5.80, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NAVI has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.4.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Navient is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NAVI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

