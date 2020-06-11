Should Value Investors Buy National General Holdings (NGHC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is National General Holdings (NGHC). NGHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that NGHC has a P/B ratio of 1.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.42. NGHC's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 1.18, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NGHC has a P/S ratio of 0.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.78.

Finally, we should also recognize that NGHC has a P/CF ratio of 5.81. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NGHC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.10. Within the past 12 months, NGHC's P/CF has been as high as 8.76 and as low as 3.43, with a median of 6.61.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in National General Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NGHC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

