Should Value Investors Buy Moog (MOG.A) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Moog (MOG.A). MOG.A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.50, which compares to its industry's average of 20.64. MOG.A's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.34 and as low as 5.92, with a median of 15.37, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MOG.A has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.12.

Finally, our model also underscores that MOG.A has a P/CF ratio of 6.45. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.47. MOG.A's P/CF has been as high as 13.57 and as low as 4.47, with a median of 11.62, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Moog's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MOG.A looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

