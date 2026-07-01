Should Value Investors Buy Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Montauk Renewables (MNTK). MNTK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MNTK has a P/S ratio of 1.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.44.

Finally, investors should note that MNTK has a P/CF ratio of 10.46. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. MNTK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.60. Within the past 12 months, MNTK's P/CF has been as high as 20.91 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 11.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Montauk Renewables's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MNTK is an impressive value stock right now.

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Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.