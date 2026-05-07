Should Value Investors Buy Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Montauk Renewables (MNTK). MNTK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MNTK has a P/S ratio of 1.16. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.88.

Finally, we should also recognize that MNTK has a P/CF ratio of 10.46. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. MNTK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.36. Over the past 52 weeks, MNTK's P/CF has been as high as 20.91 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 11.62.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Montauk Renewables is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MNTK sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.