Should Value Investors Buy Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Montauk Renewables (MNTK). MNTK is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MNTK has a P/S ratio of 1.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.27.

Finally, we should also recognize that MNTK has a P/CF ratio of 10.46. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.25. MNTK's P/CF has been as high as 20.91 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 11.62, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Montauk Renewables is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MNTK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK)

