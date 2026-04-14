Should Value Investors Buy MONDI PLC UNS (MONDY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is MONDI PLC UNS (MONDY). MONDY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.47. Over the last 12 months, MONDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.55 and as low as 10.30, with a median of 12.82.

Another notable valuation metric for MONDY is its P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.71. Within the past 52 weeks, MONDY's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.18.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that MONDI PLC UNS is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MONDY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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MONDI PLC UNS (MONDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.