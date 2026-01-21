Should Value Investors Buy MONDI PLC UNS (MONDY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is MONDI PLC UNS (MONDY). MONDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.14. Over the past 52 weeks, MONDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.55 and as low as 10.30, with a median of 12.82.

Investors should also recognize that MONDY has a P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MONDY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.84. Within the past 52 weeks, MONDY's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.18.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that MONDI PLC UNS is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MONDY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

