Should Value Investors Buy Molson Coors (TAP) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Molson Coors (TAP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.33. Over the last 12 months, TAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.81 and as low as 8.56, with a median of 9.44.

We also note that TAP holds a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TAP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.92. Within the past year, TAP's PEG has been as high as 2.72 and as low as 1.45, with a median of 2.18.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Molson Coors's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TAP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

