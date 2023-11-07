Should Value Investors Buy Molson Coors (TAP) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Molson Coors (TAP). TAP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.52. Over the past year, TAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.57 and as low as 11.08, with a median of 12.77.

Investors should also note that TAP holds a PEG ratio of 1.30. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TAP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.27. TAP's PEG has been as high as 5.29 and as low as 1.26, with a median of 3.26, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TAP has a P/S ratio of 0.98. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.72.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Molson Coors's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TAP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

