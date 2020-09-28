Should Value Investors Buy Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP). TAP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.91 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.30. TAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.59 and as low as 8.90, with a median of 12.51, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that TAP has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TAP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 4.24. TAP's PEG has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 2.09, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Molson Coors Brewing is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TAP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

