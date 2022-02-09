Should Value Investors Buy Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Modine Manufacturing (MOD). MOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MOD's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.82. MOD's PEG has been as high as 1.56 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.95, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MOD has a P/CF ratio of 4.57. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.84. Over the past year, MOD's P/CF has been as high as 5.01 and as low as -6.77, with a median of -5.44.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Modine Manufacturing is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MOD sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

