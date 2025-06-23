Should Value Investors Buy Mitie Group (MITFY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Mitie Group (MITFY). MITFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.19, while its industry has an average P/E of 27.77. Over the last 12 months, MITFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.17 and as low as 7.96, with a median of 9.64.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MITFY's P/B ratio of 4.3. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.93. Over the past 12 months, MITFY's P/B has been as high as 4.92 and as low as 3.05, with a median of 3.48.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Mitie Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MITFY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

