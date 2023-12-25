Should Value Investors Buy Mitie Group (MITFY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Mitie Group (MITFY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MITFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.49, while its industry has an average P/E of 26.62. Over the last 12 months, MITFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.34 and as low as 8.66, with a median of 9.91.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MITFY's P/B ratio of 3.35. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.40. Over the past 12 months, MITFY's P/B has been as high as 3.57 and as low as 2.55, with a median of 3.16.

Investors could also keep in mind Viad Corp (VVI), an Business - Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Viad Corp are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 22.41 and a PEG ratio of 1.49 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 26.62 and 2.09, respectively.

VVI's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 38.24 and as low as -83.69, with a median of 26.67, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.55 and as low as -5.58, with a median of 1.78, all within the past year.

Viad Corp sports a P/B ratio of 5.46 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.40. In the past 52 weeks, VVI's P/B has been as high as 7.22, as low as 3.40, with a median of 5.55.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Mitie Group and Viad Corp are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MITFY and VVI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

