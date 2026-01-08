Should Value Investors Buy Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Mitek Systems (MITK). MITK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.12, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.61. Over the last 12 months, MITK's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.86 and as low as 7.51, with a median of 10.51.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MITK's P/B ratio of 1.94. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.99. MITK's P/B has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.96, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MITK has a P/CF ratio of 11.87. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. MITK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.75. Over the past 52 weeks, MITK's P/CF has been as high as 25.31 and as low as 8.89, with a median of 13.69.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Mitek Systems's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MITK is an impressive value stock right now.

