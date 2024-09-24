Should Value Investors Buy MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). MNSO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.27 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.24. Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.23 and as low as 10.29, with a median of 16.46.

MNSO is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. MNSO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.30. MNSO's PEG has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.60, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that MNSO has a P/B ratio of 3.89. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.47. Over the past 12 months, MNSO's P/B has been as high as 7.52 and as low as 3.48, with a median of 5.17.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that MINISO Group Holding Limited is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MNSO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

