Should Value Investors Buy Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TIGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TIGO has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.28.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TIGO has a P/CF ratio of 3.18. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TIGO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 3.99. Within the past 12 months, TIGO's P/CF has been as high as 3.45 and as low as 2.17, with a median of 3.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Millicom International Cellular's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TIGO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

