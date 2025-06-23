Should Value Investors Buy Miller Industries (MLR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Miller Industries (MLR). MLR is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.88 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.25. Over the last 12 months, MLR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.67 and as low as 7.41, with a median of 11.65.

Another notable valuation metric for MLR is its P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.35. Within the past 52 weeks, MLR's P/B has been as high as 2.23 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.80.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MLR has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Miller Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MLR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

