Should Value Investors Buy Miller Industries (MLR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Miller Industries (MLR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.22, which compares to its industry's average of 19.95. Over the past 52 weeks, MLR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.67 and as low as 7.41, with a median of 11.47.

We should also highlight that MLR has a P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.47. Over the past year, MLR's P/B has been as high as 2.23 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.83.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MLR has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.6.

Strattec Security (STRT) may be another strong Automotive - Original Equipment stock to add to your shortlist. STRT is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Strattec Security is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.90 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.09. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 19.95 and average PEG ratio of 1.41.

STRT's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.50 and as low as 8.54, with a median of 15.45. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.65, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.54.

Additionally, Strattec Security has a P/B ratio of 0.76 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.47. For STRT, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.94, as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.69 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Miller Industries and Strattec Security's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MLR and STRT is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.