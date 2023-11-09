Should Value Investors Buy Midwest Holding (MDWT) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Midwest Holding (MDWT). MDWT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.14 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.30. Over the past year, MDWT's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.55 and as low as 7, with a median of 8.22.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MDWT has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.45.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MDWT has a P/CF ratio of 17.18. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. MDWT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.54. Over the past year, MDWT's P/CF has been as high as 17.59 and as low as 2.50, with a median of 5.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Midwest Holding's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MDWT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT)

