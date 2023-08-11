Should Value Investors Buy MI Homes (MHO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is MI Homes (MHO). MHO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.62, which compares to its industry's average of 9.49. Over the past year, MHO's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.13 and as low as 2.15, with a median of 5.06.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MHO's P/B ratio of 1.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MHO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.30. Over the past 12 months, MHO's P/B has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.76.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MHO has a P/S ratio of 0.64. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.77.

Finally, we should also recognize that MHO has a P/CF ratio of 5.68. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MHO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.38. Within the past 12 months, MHO's P/CF has been as high as 5.72 and as low as 2.08, with a median of 3.16.

Investors could also keep in mind Meritage Homes (MTH), an Building Products - Home Builders stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Meritage Homes also has a P/B ratio of 1.28 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.30. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.30, as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.99.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that MI Homes and Meritage Homes are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MHO and MTH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

