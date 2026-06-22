Should Value Investors Buy Mercury General (MCY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Mercury General (MCY). MCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.08, while its industry has an average P/E of 26.18. Over the past year, MCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 163.64 and as low as 6.83, with a median of 13.27.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MCY has a P/S ratio of 0.93. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.21.

Finally, we should also recognize that MCY has a P/CF ratio of 9.50. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MCY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.15. Over the past 52 weeks, MCY's P/CF has been as high as 10.18 and as low as 4.83, with a median of 7.64.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Mercury General is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MCY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.