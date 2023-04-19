Should Value Investors Buy Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF). MBGAF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.62, which compares to its industry's average of 7.78. Over the last 12 months, MBGAF's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.09 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 5.14.

Another notable valuation metric for MBGAF is its P/B ratio of 0.89. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.60. Over the past year, MBGAF's P/B has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.82.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MBGAF has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.53.

Finally, investors should note that MBGAF has a P/CF ratio of 3.67. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. MBGAF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.92. Over the past 52 weeks, MBGAF's P/CF has been as high as 3.91 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 2.14.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Mercedes-Benz Group AG is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MBGAF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

