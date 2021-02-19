Should Value Investors Buy McKesson (MCK) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is McKesson (MCK). MCK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.89, which compares to its industry's average of 20.53. Over the past 52 weeks, MCK's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.23 and as low as 7.31, with a median of 9.91.

Investors will also notice that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MCK's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.87. MCK's PEG has been as high as 1.85 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.54, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that McKesson is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MCK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

