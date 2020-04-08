Should Value Investors Buy McKesson (MCK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is McKesson (MCK). MCK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.49, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.91. Over the past year, MCK's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.87 and as low as 7.31, with a median of 9.36.

MCK is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. MCK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.96. Within the past year, MCK's PEG has been as high as 1.54 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.34.

Investors should also recognize that MCK has a P/B ratio of 3.75. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.43. Within the past 52 weeks, MCK's P/B has been as high as 4.74 and as low as 2.60, with a median of 3.46.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MCK has a P/CF ratio of 15.91. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 37.65. Over the past year, MCK's P/CF has been as high as 20.11 and as low as 7.02, with a median of 13.46.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that McKesson is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MCK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

