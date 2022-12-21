Should Value Investors Buy Mazda Motor (MZDAY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Mazda Motor (MZDAY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MZDAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.64. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.36. Over the past year, MZDAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.47 and as low as 4.47, with a median of 6.88.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MZDAY's P/B ratio of 0.46. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.86. Over the past 12 months, MZDAY's P/B has been as high as 0.57 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.46.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MZDAY has a P/S ratio of 0.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.48.

Finally, we should also recognize that MZDAY has a P/CF ratio of 2.64. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MZDAY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 3.74. MZDAY's P/CF has been as high as 4.20 and as low as 2.14, with a median of 3.28, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Mazda Motor's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MZDAY is an impressive value stock right now.

