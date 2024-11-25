Should Value Investors Buy Mattel (MAT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Mattel (MAT). MAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.64 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.60. Over the past year, MAT's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.09 and as low as 10.98, with a median of 12.86.

MAT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.87. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MAT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.14. MAT's PEG has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.18, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MAT's P/B ratio of 2.68. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.78. Over the past year, MAT's P/B has been as high as 3.38 and as low as 2.59, with a median of 3.15.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MAT has a P/S ratio of 1.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.6.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MAT has a P/CF ratio of 7.53. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. MAT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 27.13. Over the past 52 weeks, MAT's P/CF has been as high as 26.69 and as low as 7.29, with a median of 11.59.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Mattel's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MAT is an impressive value stock right now.

