Should Value Investors Buy Masonite International (DOOR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Masonite International (DOOR). DOOR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.49 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.15. Over the past 52 weeks, DOOR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.28 and as low as 5.97, with a median of 8.33.

Investors should also recognize that DOOR has a P/B ratio of 2.43. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DOOR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.44. Over the past year, DOOR's P/B has been as high as 4.17 and as low as 2.22, with a median of 3.07.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DOOR has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.87.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DOOR has a P/CF ratio of 7.22. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.84. DOOR's P/CF has been as high as 15 and as low as 6.61, with a median of 9.54, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Masonite International is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DOOR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

