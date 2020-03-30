Should Value Investors Buy Masonite (DOOR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Masonite (DOOR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DOOR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.62, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.81. Over the past 52 weeks, DOOR's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.68 and as low as 8.10, with a median of 13.64.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DOOR's P/B ratio of 2.07. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.09. Over the past 12 months, DOOR's P/B has been as high as 3.46 and as low as 1.57, with a median of 2.30.

Finally, investors should note that DOOR has a P/CF ratio of 9.28. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DOOR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.71. Over the past year, DOOR's P/CF has been as high as 15.50 and as low as 7.02, with a median of 9.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Masonite's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DOOR is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.