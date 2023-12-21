Should Value Investors Buy Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY). MAKSY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.13, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.60. MAKSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.20 and as low as 9.80, with a median of 12.18, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that MAKSY has a P/B ratio of 1.95. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.04. Over the past 12 months, MAKSY's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.41.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Marks and Spencer Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MAKSY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

