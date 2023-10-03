Should Value Investors Buy Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MAKSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.44. Over the past year, MAKSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.79 and as low as 6.01, with a median of 11.95.

Investors will also notice that MAKSY has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MAKSY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.47. Within the past year, MAKSY's PEG has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 1.47.

Another notable valuation metric for MAKSY is its P/B ratio of 1.69. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.46. Over the past 12 months, MAKSY's P/B has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 1.16.

Investors could also keep in mind Tesco (TSCDY), an Retail - Supermarkets stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Tesco is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.90 while its PEG ratio sits at 2.32. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 21.44 and average PEG ratio of 3.47.

TSCDY's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 13.89 and as low as 9.09, with a median of 11.90, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 4.15 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 2.81, all within the past year.

Furthermore, Tesco holds a P/B ratio of 1.54 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.46. TSCDY's P/B has been as high as 1.76, as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.53 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Marks and Spencer Group and Tesco are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MAKSY and TSCDY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

