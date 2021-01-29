Should Value Investors Buy MarineMax (HZO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is MarineMax (HZO). HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.34, which compares to its industry's average of 16.59. Over the past 52 weeks, HZO's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.70 and as low as 4, with a median of 11.25.

We should also highlight that HZO has a P/B ratio of 2.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.76. Over the past year, HZO's P/B has been as high as 2.36 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 1.26.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HZO has a P/CF ratio of 12.56. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HZO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. HZO's P/CF has been as high as 12.56 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 8.28, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that MarineMax is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HZO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

